Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Overview, Segmentations, Regions, and Forecast

Market Overview

Factors such as increasing aging population and rise in the disabled population are propelling the growth of this market. However, high costs of bathroom & toilet assist devices may restrict the growth of this market.

A number of factors such as healthy growth of commodes and shower chairs & stools market, high growth potential of emerging economies, and acquisitions have opened an array of opportunities for the market to grow in the coming years.

The global bathroom & toilet assist devices market is expected to reach USD 4.68 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2015 to 2020. The commodes segment dominates the global toilet assist devices market and is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2015 to 2020. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of advanced products being launched in the market.

Market Segmentations

The global bathroom & toilet assist devices market is segmented into product type and geography.

Product Type

Based on product type this market is segmented into shower chairs & stools, bath lifts, toilet seat raisers, toilet aids, commodes, handgrips & grab bars, and bath aids. The shower chairs & stools segment is further subsegmented into shower chairs, shower stools, bathtub seats, and transfer benches. The bath lifts segment is sub segmented into fixed bath lifts, reclining bath lifts, lying bath lifts, and others. The commodes segment is further subsegmented into shower & toilet commodes and toilet commodes.

Both these segments include electric shower commode, fixed shower commode, folding shower commode, and transit shower commode. The bath aids segment is subsegmented into bath boards and transfer aids.

Geographical Region

On the basis of geography, this market is segmented into the North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America led the global bathroom & toilet assist devices market in 2014, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically equipped devices in North American countries as compared to other regions.

Besides, increasing patient pool, greater adoption of better technology, growing rate of awareness about assistive devices, increasing life expectancy, presence of key players in the region, and rise in aging population are some of the other factors propelling the growth of this market.

Market Key Players

ArjoHuntleigh, Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, Etac AB, DIETZ GmbH, Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive Medical), Handicare, Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Invacare Corporation, MEYRA GmbH, Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc., Poshchair Medical Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Prism Medical, RCN Medical and Rehabilitation GmbH, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC., Ortho XXI, K Care Healthcare Equipment, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Juvo Solutions, Spectra Care Group, and others.

