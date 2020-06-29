Shimla’s Swati Chauhan steals the show, crowned Miss Likee 2020

New Delhi, 26 June 2020: The wait is finally over for the winners of Miss Likee 2020, a one-of-its-kind digital talent pageant organised by Likee, the pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd. The crown has been bagged by Swati Chauhan from Shimla, who is a popular influencer on Likee with more than 4 million fans. After successfully qualifying through various stages of the pageant, she was adjudged the winner of Miss Likee 2020 crown during the final live interactive session that was judged by popular film and television actress Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa.

Miss Likee 2020 Swati was felicitated with an exciting reward from Likee and received a gift hamper from leading cosmetics manufacturer SUGAR Cosmetics, which was a special partner for the event. As a part of her winning title, Swati will be featured in an upcoming music video with a popular singer.

On being crowned Miss Likee 2020, Swati said, “Miss Likee 2020 has turned out to be a major stepping stone towards my dream. I can’t thank Likee enough for giving me this life changing opportunity.”

The event also saw popular short video creator Sakshi Mihir receiving the title of Miss Likee Goodwill for her noble gesture of donating the rewards earned to a Mumbai-based NGO GJK Foundation, which works towards the wellbeing of women and children. She declared that she would donate all her earnings made through live sessions during the pageant, and also the prize money of around Rs 15,000 that she received.

Talking about judging the final leg of the pageant, Antara Biswas said, “It was a great experience to judge so many amazing young talents. Miss Likee 2020 was a true salute to women power and I am glad I got to be a part of the pageant. I congratulate Swati for being crowned Miss Likee and wish all winners every success in life.”

Likee India Head Abhishek Dutta lauded all participants of the pageant, saying, “The pageant aimed at providing a level platform to all women creators who make Likee the female-friendly platform that it is. Kudos to all the participants for showcasing their talents and congratulations to all the winners.”

Based on Likee’s theme of ‘Let You Shine’, Miss Likee 2020 gave young Indian women video creators the opportunity to achieve fame and popularity. It was the first edition of the digital talent pageant by Likee, a female-friendly platform, for its pool of female creators.