JOIN YOUR LED BATTEN LIGHT MANUFACTURER TODAY!

MSD LIGHTING is a leading LED manufacturer of Led Batten Light, Led Vapor Light, Led Channel, LED High Bay, Smart Linear light System, LED Aluminum profile, Waterproof Led Light, LED Strip, Mini LED Down light and Led Profile. We are committed in providing the complete customer service that brings us into the spotlight. Not only designing new products, but development of the existing lines is what we focus. We provide commercial and industrial linear lighting products.

Our technical expertise and manufacturing excellence resolves all project management issues and ensures that every project is executed and completed within budget and scheduled time. This enables us an exception in this highly competitive environment. With our outstanding reputation, we are continuously providing the finest quality applications for both national & international markets throughout in order to provide new design ideas and creative solutions for a diverse range of customer requirements.

MSD LIGHTING is able to meet your diverse demands, but at the same time, we are able to deliver the cost control as per your recommendations. Across the board, we possess the genuine technical expertise you demand.

We are thriving at a customer-centric company that positions itself as a trusted partner in developing world class image solutions through our lighting partners. We crosscheck every detail at every stage of the project so that you can feel totally confident that you will get the finished result you desire. As we tend to use the finest raw materials, our end product will last far longer than our competitor’s product. And, we are proud of this.

So if you are looking for a drastic solution for all your lighting needs, MSD LIGHTING is the single source for you that continue to outshine the rest.

Contact Us:

Business Name: MSD LIGHTING CO.LIMITED

Contact Person: Tony Tan

Country/Region: China

Street Address: 6Floor,Lixinda Industrial Park,No 14,Zhengcheng 1st Road,Fuyong,Bao’an

City: Shenzhen

State: Guangdong

Postal Code: 518101

Phone No: 86 0755 29820442

Email Address: sales@meishida-led.com

Website: https://www.meishida-led.com/