Future Electronics Features Hirose DF51K Wire-to-Board Connectors in The Edge

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 24, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Hirose DF51 Series wire-to-board connectors in this month’s edition of The Edge.

Hirose has extended the locking options for its 2.0mm pitch DF51 Series wire-to-board connector. The new DF51K Series features a space-saving center lock design. The user-friendly positive lock provides a clear tactile click and secures a reliable connection. Available in multiple widths, the center lock lever offers high density mounting and enables easy operation. Part of the SignalBee connector family, the Hirose DF51K Series is designed for a broad range of products including amusement equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, office equipment, robotics, smart meters, water heaters and more.

Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting,automotive and more.

Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of The Edgenewsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

