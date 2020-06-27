Yacht.Vacations- Privately Chartered Summertime Getaways

Delaware, USA – now that we have finally ‘flattened the curve’ and have the COVID-19 crisis under control, travel restrictions are being lifted and many Americans are beginning to return to their normal way of life. Businesses are reopening, people are back to work, we can finally shop at a real store, albeit in full PPE, and families are planning vacations.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, everything was put on hold, including vacations plans. Travel was restricted and people were social distancing. While travel has opened up again and it’s time to plan those summer vacations, many people are still concerned about the virus. They are avoided crowded spaces or areas where they are unable to social distance such as on a plane, train, or cruise ship. With the top three vacation modes of transportation still an uncertainty for many, what are travelers supposed to do?

Instead of risking your health or safety this summer on an overcrowded cruise ship, why not consider a privately chartered summertime getaway instead?

Yacht.Vacations offers premium yacht vacations to clients throughout the United States. From all inclusive, private yachts and sail catamarans, each with an experienced captain, a highly skilled chef, and everything you could want to sail away on the ultimate vacation, to custom tailored packages designed for families, couples, corporate retreats and more, Yacht.Vacations is the leader in luxury sailing vacations.

Yacht.Vacations offers discerning clients intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use yacht vacation services combined with their unmatched customer service and a team of experts passionate about providing the best private and chartered yachting experience possible.

The Yacht.Vacations website, which can be found at: www.Yacht.Vacations offers their extensive portfolio of exclusive yacht vacation services, a simple to use online booking tool, an entertaining and informative blog and so much more.

The Yacht.Vacations website and all Yacht.Vacations products are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yacht.Vacations in the US.

For more information, press only:

Yacht.Vacations

8 The Green, Dover, DE 19901

(302) 291-1042

james@Yacht.Vacations

www.Yacht.Vacations

For more information about Yacht.Vacations, visit:

www.Yacht.Vacations

###