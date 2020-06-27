Colorado Pediatric Hospice Discusses Palliative Cancer Care Benefits

KidsCare of the Rockies, a Colorado pediatric hospice, recently published a blog listing the benefits of palliative care for childhood cancer patients. Pediatric palliative care is one of the best ways patients and parents can get the support they need in this process.

Pediatric palliative care works to relieve the symptoms of stress that may come from experiencing side effects from cancer treatments. Palliative care comes with a caring team of medical professionals, therapists, and volunteers that work together to ensure your child is as comfortable as possible. They will provide needed medication, physical therapy, counseling services, and other support systems.

The first main benefit is comfortable pain management from chemotherapy. Palliative care will provide your child good medication and diet plans to aid physical changes, and provide massages and other physical therapy sessions to soothe the aches and pains. Counseling goes a long way to make sure the mental state of your child is stable. It is open to hear you and your child’s thoughts through the transition, as well as supply music, art, play, and pet therapy to put a smile on your child’s face. Palliative care engages in spiritual healing for families who are religious. Palliative care will also serve as your point of contact to address any of your questions and needs with valuable information. Palliative care facilities can connect you the right resources and liaise with your child’s primary care doctor to sync treatments or express concerns on your behalf.

Speak with KidsCare of the Rockies for more information about receiving palliative care for childhood cancer patients. Each family at KidsCare receives a personalized care plan for their loved one, with specially trained doctors, nurses, counselors, and other medical professionals and volunteers available to support their spiritual, emotional, and physical needs. KidsCare can be contacted online at https://www.kidscareoftherockies.com or by phone at 303-416-6377. The organization is headquartered at 750 W. Hampden Ave., Suite 280, Englewood, CO 80110.

