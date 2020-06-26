New Book by Andrea Cladis: Exhale Again

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Andrea Cladis Exhale Again hitting stores everywhere on April 30th, 2020.

Attempting to capture all stages of emotional grief and triumph, Exhale Again centers around the power of love to heal, the will of the mind to persist, and the tenacity of the human spirit to hold onto faith in all circumstances. The ecstasy of love realized and the analysis of the peril that exists within the human condition provides breadth to this collection. Exhale Again is a mixed-format poetry collection most heavily laden with lyric poetry interspersed with poems of varied pentameter and set form poems including haikus, sonnets, and limericks intended to reignite our collective belief in hope, while exploring what it is in this life that makes us feel whole, worthy, respected, and alive.

Andrea Cladis Hodge holds an MFA in Writing from Fairfield University and is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Elmhurst College with degrees in English Writing, Interdisciplinary Communications, French, and Secondary Education. She currently works as an English Writing Professor at Columbia College in Chicago, a freelance editor, writing consultant, and licensed fitness professional. She is the author of the memoir, Tatsimou, Hold On!, the Christian nonfiction books, Finding the Finish Line and Fearless Stride, and the poetry collection, Forgotten Coffee.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org