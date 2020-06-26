DRIKLUX WOULD LOVE YOUR INPUTS TO SHAPE CUSTOM JEWELRY BOX!

We are a well known brand mostly known for creating Luxury Watch Winder at competitive prices. Our watches are basically designed to prevent your watches from unnecessary treasured timepieces. Crafted from real leather, our turning watch case features good quality watch compartments and combination of the lock from the finest quality. If you’re seeking for the good quality watches, then watches at DRIKLUX have the best watch cases for you.

We believe, a watch is a direct astonishing representation of the wearer’s personality. So for this, DRIKLUX brings a growing collection of stunning watches that are quite suitable for a certain occasion. We need a watch case to show off our ever growing collection. If you’re a kind fond of watches or love to collect the collection of watch, please have a look at this collection for the best watches before making your choice.

We specialize in manufacturing the world’s finest quality traveling trunks, Custom Jewelry Box and leather goods. Our products are carefully propounded hand created by high skilled craftsmen. All products are created individually by our master leather artisans with the finest materials. Basically, our stunning watches and Jewelry Boxes are crafted using leather handmade attach handle and an extra slot for a DRIKLUX watch roll.

What believes hard for you is, DRIKLUX is the only company received a recognized award for customer service excellence 24/7. We are able to transact our business all around the world. At DRIKLUX, our commitment is to provide you reliable service with full assistance.

Any guesses, what an elegant personality without a watch? Picking a good quality watch can be a daunting task for the clients to consider. From finding the right watch to making sure you store them well, here we bought a collection of large categories of watches that can add to your ever growing collection.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Guangzhou Add Beauty Handicrafts Co. Ltd

Contact Person: Mr zhang

Country/Region: China

Street Address: 2nd Floor NO.3,3rd street ,huangbian south road,baiyun district

City: Guangzhou

State: Guangdong

Postal Code: 510000

Phone No: +86 13392895836

Email Address: drikluxwatchwinder@gmail.com

Website: https://www.drikluxwatchwinder.com