Demand For Wills Surge In Times Of Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemonium is running rampant throughout the entire country. It’s become more and more self-evident that many businesses have to change their routines with their current clientele, in order to retain the productivity they need for their livelihoods to survive.

For people who are looking to readjust or create wills during these pressing times, it’s important that you work with the right will and probate lawyers in Miami.

In times like these, many people are going to want to take a second look at their wills or even draft a new one altogether. Comprehensive will and probate lawyers in Miami have the tools and experience needed to get the job done on your behalf.

A well put together estate plan will do wonders in protecting your family for years to come. Not only do these plans ensure that your family is well sought after in the event of your passing, but should you be rendered immobile under any circumstances, your will and probate lawyers in Miami will help in choosing someone that you have a relationship with, to oversee any and all decision-making processes.

You may be wondering: What is being done differently if there weren’t a pandemic occurring right now? Well, in a sense not much is changing.

Perhaps the face to face interactions with attorneys will be temporarily mitigated in order to curb the spread of the virus, but business can proceed as usual if done safely and responsibly.

As a presumptive Miami resident, you should stop at nothing in pursuing the most equipped will and estate law firm in Miami. Many of these firms will offer free consultations to all of their prospective clients and it’s encouraged that you take advantage of these opportunities as they come about.

Keep reading below to have a better understanding of how to work closely with a will and estate law firm in Miami while maintaining safe social distancing protocols in adherence to COVID-19. Drafting wills is always going to be of importance for anyone that is involved in this intricate process from start to finish. You can’t do the entire thing by yourself and you should not have to, regardless of the circumstances that are in front of you. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Drafting your Wills Online?

I know. It seems quite perplexing, doesn’t it? For what it’s worth, the experience you foster when working with a will and estate law firm in Miami is unmatched. Hardly anything beats the inner workings of a budding relationship between a client and their attorney, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

It’s become much more feasible to draft your own will online. Of course, it’s going to come off a little intimidating because of how new this concept is. But rest assured, there are plenty of resources and tools that are readily available which will help get you started.

With that being said, if you so wish to speak with an attorney, it’s recommended to do so for any of your burning questions. The last thing anyone would want is for one small mistake to occur which can prompt a setback or delay in the process of drafting your will.

The Power of Video Chatting

The best thing to come out of this whole situation surrounding COVID-19 is the fact that all businesses can find ways to stay in touch through platforms like Zoom and Skype. According to STA-Law.com, “Businesses like Zoom are experiencing a quadrupling of daily users.

Part of this significant increase includes hosting secure attorney/client meetings for will preparations”. Attorneys know all of the ins and outs when it comes to understanding the lingo and technicalities associated with creating wills.

Upon completing your will, make sure it gets notarized and that it’s devoid of any errors. As previously mentioned, any missteps in the process could result in an improper will or a delay in the entire process.

Virtual Signatures

Typically speaking, it’s required to have two witnesses and a notary when compiling virtual signatures of any kind. It’s become easier to sing virtual wills due largely in part to laws like the Electronic Wills Act which “permits the electronic signing of wills and allows probate courts to deem electronic wills legal.” Obviously, these laws vary from state to state. Florida will begin to adhere to this rule, starting on July 1st of this year.

Following your Wishes

Regardless of how and when you create the will is immaterial. What matters is how you’re going to follow the wishes of your client and their loved ones. The following are a list of steps to strongly consider when in the early stages of drafting a will:

– Who will you confide in as your executor?

– Who is going to benefit from your estate?

– Are there any dependent family members?

– What assets do you have and where are they located?

– Do you run a small or large business?

Discussing the answers to these questions with your attorney will make it so that all of the relevant considerations are taken into consideration, and that the well being of your family, finances and business proceedings are dealt with in a tax-efficient manner, in order to comply with the demands enforced by the state and federal regulations.

Having a personal directive and a power of attorney is just as if not more important than a will. This allows you to designate someone to handle your personal and financial matters, should you fall ill or are unable to make coherent decisions on your own.

The people you decide to appoint as agents and attorneys should be on the same page about your personal wishes and values and be trusted to act on your behalf when it’s necessary to do so.

An estate planning professional can break down the duties and responsibilities of these important parties in order to help you make a smart decision when choosing a designated representative that can do you no wrong. Be diligent in this very important decision-making process.

For More Information :- http://miamiprobate.com/