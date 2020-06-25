Simple and Powerful for Traceability Matrix Management between any ALM or QMS Artifact

If you are facing a dilemma about what is a requirements traceability matrix, then you must know that it is a document that links requirements throughout the validation process. The purpose of the Requirements Traceability Matrix is to ensure that all requirements defined for a system are tested in the test protocols.

Orcanos leads in providing requirements verification traceability matrix. Orcanos Design Input (DI) and Design Output (DO) for requirements management tool simplify tracking of your requirements. These are flexible enough to serve SMBs and powerful for enterprises.

Traceability in software testing is the ability to trace tests forward and backward through the development lifecycle. Test cases are traced forward to test runs. Test cases and test runs can also be traced backward to requirements. Traceability in software testing is often done using a traceability matrix. Orcanos offers important service of the Traceability Matrix as it is the ability to assess the impact of your requirements. When requirements change midway through a project, a traceability matrix allows you to identify all of the impacted workflows, test cases, training materials, software code and more.

Using the Orcanos traceability tool connects everyone in a single repository. Users from different departments work on different artifacts, while the traceability links the artifacts and enables better tracking and impact analysis of changes.

The Orcanos traceability matrix report enables generating a multi-level traceability report which leads to a clear picture of your project status.

For instance if you wish to trace all approved risk items from mitigation until mitigation verification, Orcanos traceability matrix report will show you the relevant risks, with the linked mitigations, the related test cases for verification and finally the results of each test in terms of Pass/Fail.

Orcanos enables link test cases to requirements for verification. You can setup a traceability link type (such as verification, or validation), and later on track requirements without test cases or requirements that are linked to failed test cases.

