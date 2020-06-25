Paid Memberships Pro — BuddyPress Add On creates a seamless bridge between BuddyPress and Paid Memberships Pro.

You can restrict access to specific BuddyPress features by membership levels to create a custom, private, and flexible members-only community site. The plugin lets you:

1. Restrict BuddyPress Features by Membership Level

2. Assign or Invite Members to BuddyPress Groups by Membership Level

3. Assign BuddyPress Member Types by Membership Level

4. Show the Member’s Level Name on BuddyPress Profile

5. Use the BuddyPress Registration Process in place of Paid Memberships Pro

Installing the plugin

To install the plugin:

1. Download the Paid Memberships Pro — BuddyPress Add On plugin from the link below

https://wordpress.org/plugins/pmpro-buddypress/

2. Extract the downloaded pmpro-buddypress.zip file to the WordPress plugins folder yourhostname/wordpress/wp-content/plugins OR

3. Go to your WordPress Dashboard > Plugins > Add New. Click the Upload Plugin button. Browse to the download file location, select the pmpro-buddypress.zip & install the plugin.

4. Click the Activate Plugin button to activate the Paid Memberships Pro — BuddyPress Add On plugin on your website. OR

5. To activate the plugin on your website site go to WordPress Dashboard > Plugins and then click the Activate button for Paid Memberships Pro — BuddyPress Add On.

We Provide Memberships Websites Customization and Plugin Maintenance. Contact us now !!