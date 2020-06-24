TEBillion Introduces New Features To Its Cutting Edge Quoting Software

London, United Kingdom: Today TEBillion, introduced new features to its popular quoting solution that is part of the TEB Sales software. An easy-to-use quoting solution making business quotes consistent and accurate.

When asked why TEB Sales is a necessity for an organisation, TEBillion’s SVP South East Asia, Amit Raina said, “As a business progress through the sales cycle, the quotes get you one step closer to securing a deal thus, making a quote a make or break situation. An untidy or delayed quoted can stop you from closing a deal. This is where TEB solves that problem, it is the ideal platform to not only keep your quotes consistent and accurate but to also take away the administrative challenges to ensure you can focus on winning the business.”

The new quoting features allow the team to create and manage quote processes that can save time and ensure efficiency while continuing to provide reliability and consistency. Being part of TEB Cloud platform, the TEB Sales is accessible on any device for fast quote approval. TEB Sales also provides easy payment negotiation by setting payment schedules and tracking payment receipts for every transaction’s clarity and transparency.

TEB Sales’ new quoting features are aimed to deliver a straightforward quote process that drives customer satisfaction.

Contact Us:

pr@tebillion.email

www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.