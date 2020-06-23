Hospital Worker in a Covid 19 environment Seeking Donation to have a place to stay

Corey Turner is working at the local hospital in the laundry department. He is asking for donations because his house where he lived for many years, is going to be sold by the landlord, which means he will be homeless.

Corey Turner works for the local hospital in the laundry department. He is now facing a financial problem in which he needs a new place to live. His home, where he lived for many years, is going to be sold by the landlord. This will force him homeless if he doesn’t find a new place to live.

“My landlord is selling her home, which means I will be out and forced to live on the street. I have some time to work with, but not much. I need to find a new place to live, but I need money to do that. Any help you can give will keep me from being homeless.” said Turner.

Working at a hospital in the laundry department is a scary place to work now because he deals with all of the infected clothes. COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of contracting it in work is a concern for people working at the hospital now. Even there are many possibilities of getting sick from something.

Turner explained his financial situation now, “It isn’t an ideal situation, but my job is more than many people have, and it helps me pay my bills.”

Turner fundraising page is available at https://gf.me/u/x7fjk8. His donation goal of $5,000 has already got $50. His $5,000 goal will help him to pay a down payment for a new place plus pay rent. “All the amount of donation means a lot to me, I appreciate your help,” said Corey Turner.

