When buying the most precious possession in life, people often face the unfortunate incidents of a lemon car. A lemon car is one that spends most of its time in the garage with repairs rather than on-road being useful. A lemon law states that a car, if found more than 30 days in the garage within its purchase warranty period, is defined as lemon. According to Allen Stewart, various criteria need to be met for your car to qualify as a lemon.

Significant damage in the vehicle, which is not caused due to abuse or irrational use and which is irreparable, qualifies as a lemon. For this, a car must be newly purchased or leased and must be under the manufacturer’s warranty. Once the warranty period ends, the repairs done may not be considered valid, and the vehicle could not be deemed as lemon. A consumer must make reasonable attempts, preferably four attempts of rehabilitation with an authorized dealer or the manufacturer. A consumer must also provide valid proofs of the car, having significant issues that impair its use. He must also preserve all the documents related to the vehicle purchase, lease, or any repairs if made. Also, if the car has gone under any significant modification without the manufacturer’s approval, it may not be termed as a lemon under the Virginia lemon law new cars. Allen Stewart often finds many cases where the consumer undergoes changes related to the body exterior and interior, which are sometimes the cause of the defect in the vehicle. If all the criteria are in favor of the consumer, his car may be deemed as a lemon under the lemon law, and he may qualify for a refund or replacement whichever is appropriate.

According to a spokesperson of Allen Stewart, “for a vehicle to qualify as a lemon, there are various criteria a consumer has to meet, including giving a final opportunity to the manufacturer to make a repair attempt.”

