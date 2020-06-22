Future Electronics Features Panasonic PAN1740A Bluetooth® Low Energy RF Module

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 22, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Panasonic PAN1740A Series Bluetooth® 5.0 Low Energy Radio-Frequency Module in their latest e-newsletter, Sense Connect Control.

The PAN1740A Series RF Module is Panasonic’s next-generation, optimized version of the existing PAN1740 Series Module, offering a reduced boot time and supporting up to eight (8) connections to allow greater flexibility to create more advanced applications.

The PAN1740A Series has a fully integrated radio transceiver and baseband processor for Bluetooth® 5.0 Low Energy, making it available as a standalone application processor or as a data pump in hosted systems. The PAN1740A is optimized for remote control units (RCU) requiring support for voice commands and motion/gesture recognition. The Evaluation Kit is provided in easy-to-use USB dongle form which is intended to enable users to quickly integrate Panasonic’s PAN1740A Series RF Module into their device.

