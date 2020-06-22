Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage Opens 7th Metro Atlanta Location

Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage, one of the largest independent, residential real estate firms in metro Atlanta, opened a Cartersville office June 1, 2020. Located at 319 N. Tennessee Street, in the downtown Cartersville area, it is a couple miles off the I-75 Main Street exit.

The newest Atlanta Communities location is the result of a merger with Fit Realty. The entire 20-agent Fit Realty team joined Atlanta Communities and the office will continue to be run by Cartersville native Alex Bonds. The office will serve a broad, northern metro Atlanta region, including Bartow, Cherokee, Paulding, Gordon, Floyd and Polk counties.

“We are extremely happy to team up with Alex Bonds and his team to open our new Cartersville location,” stated Atlanta Communities Founder and CEO Judson Adamson. “We currently have an outstanding group of Realtors from the area already with Atlanta Communities. They will be happy to have the convenience of this new branch office. We look forward to growing the Cartersville sales team with our proven business model, outstanding technology offering and extremely affordable fees.”

Atlanta Communities is the 32nd largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States (according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 ranking compiled by transaction sides). In 2019, the firm had over $2.5 billion in sales and more than 8,400 properties sold. Founded in 2009, Atlanta Communities is a five-time recipient of the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Award for Atlanta’s 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies. The company ranked 6th on Atlanta’s Top 10 Residential Real Estate Organizations list (compiled annually by Atlanta Business Chronicle and based on closed transaction sales volume).

“Fit Realty was formed based on faith, integrity and trust. We are excited to join forces with Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage because they match our values and have a tremendous offering for both our clients and agents,” explained Cartersville office Managing Broker Alex Bonds. “We believe this business model is equipped to change the face of real estate in our service area and are extremely excited to join forces.”

Bonds plans to double the number of agents in the Cartersville office by year-end.

For more information about Atlanta Communities, career opportunities, or to search available metro Atlanta real estate, visit www.AtlantaCommunities.net or call 770-240-2007 to reach the new Cartersville real estate office directly.

About Atlanta Communities

Marietta-based Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage currently has nearly 1,400 real estate associates serving metro Atlanta. It has earned the prestigious, annual Inc. 5000 Award as one of America’s fastest growing privately held companies for five consecutive years. Locally, Atlanta Communities annually ranks in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s annual Top 10 Real Estate Organizations ranking.

With national real estate rankings and honors, Atlanta Communities annually appears on the RISMedia Top 500 Power Broker rankings and the REAL Trends 500 (No. 64 in the U.S. for 2019 transactions).