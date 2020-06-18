The third episode of WEBaithaks will feature Tabla solo recital by Sh Pran Gopal Bandopadhyay

New Delhi, June 18, 2020: Pracheen Kala Kendra has been one of the pioneers of India to organize regular concerts all over the length and breadth of the country and every baithak and concert or a festival features exciting and extremely talented musicians in a bid to promote the art of Indian Classical Music in an effort to promote the artists and their art and art forms. For several years now, without fail, Pracheen Kala Kendra has been providing a glorious stage for young artists to blossom and veteran/maestros to bless audiences with their performances, hence aiding the flourishment of the world of Indian Classical Music. But in these unprecedented times where social distancing has to be followed to stop the global pandemic’s spread across communities, dedicated listeners and music lovers, critics, learners, and artists need not worry about staying away from our coveted musical Baithaks. Thus, Pracheen Kala Kendra has started their WEBaithak series (Baithaks on the web) for everyone who wanted to feel the warmth of good music healing their souls and giving hope in these trying times.

After completing two successful editions of the weekly baithak which features every Friday at 8 pm sharp on Pracheen Kala Kendra’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel, the third edition will be broadcasted LIVE on Friday, 19th June 2020, 8 pm onwards and will feature a solo recital by the extremely talented breath-taking Tabla exponent Sh Pran Gopal Bandopadhyay. Pran Gopal is the son and disciple of the illustrious Tabla maestro of the Benaras Gharana Pt Ananda Gopal Bandopadyay who has been a trendsetter for the Gharana and the highly coveted Benaras – Baaj in Kolkata. Following his illustrious father and guru’s footsteps, Pran has been immensely popular in the world of music and has completed his BA and MA degrees in Tabla and has been awarded the B-High grade from All India Radio and Doordarshan. Pran Gopal has also accompanied several legends and maestros and continues to set an amazing example for young tabla players and be an icon for them.

This solo tabla recital is a great promise for all the lovers of music to listen to some traditional Benaras school of Tabla as well as fused with the innovation and brilliance of his own.

The event will be hosted on the Facebook page and YouTube Channel from 8 pm onwards on Friday 19th June. The social distancing norms continue, but not our distance from our Baithaks.

