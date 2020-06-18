Homiley presents DIY Laser Hair Removal Handset for Women

(18th June, 2020): Homiley presents an innovative alternative to shaving for all women and introduces at home laser hair removal. With the DIY laser hair removal handset, it promises to remove hair without the huge price tag being levied. The silky skin hair removal treatment brings along with it an easy alternative to professional hair removal treatment from the convenience of one’s home. The device works by getting rid of the hair follicles and are completely safe for everyone to use, including amateurs.

It introduces a fast and easy to shave opportunity that helps women to earn a glowing skin. IPL hair removal lets women achieve a flawless skin in just about 12 sessions. Its attractive and comfortable ergonomic design helps users make most of the device. It can remove hair from every body part including arms, face, legs, armpits, bikini line, and back and so on.

‘With this IPL handset you no longer need to worry about any skin burn or discoloration as it completely takes care of all the hazardous skin concerns. Furthermore, we do not have any hidden costs and no necessary need to for any replacement.’ as said by the Spokesperson at Homiley.

