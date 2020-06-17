La Fantaisie by Rachel making shopping experience better with their Virtual shopping experience for bride to be during this pandemic

here are few moments in a woman’s life, as important, memorable & special as her wedding day. Special occasions deserve a special look. Wedding Gowns are very unique attire and choosing a wedding gown is probably one of the biggest decisions that a bride-to-be makes as her big day approaches. On the day when all eyes will be on the bride as she walks down the aisle to meet her groom, a moment that she will remember for the rest of her life, feeling confident and beautiful is something every bride deserves.

La Fantaisie by Rachel guarantees the best quality, fit and style in your budget. Due to the current situation where people are following Social Distancing, they are offering the best virtual experiences on Zoom app and video calls by demonstrating their designs so that the customer experience is not affected. They can enjoy their shopping experience with their friends and family.

During this pandemic, La Fantaisie by Rachel is the place that serves wedding gown needs with assured safety for their customers and showcasing a delightful range of wedding gowns available exclusively to make a dream wedding worth a lifetime. Also during the current pandemic, brides can also experience and enjoy their shopping experience by just sitting at home and selecting her choice. They can order their bridal gowns from their website in any of the big cities in India as they deliver in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai. Apart from wedding gowns, La Fantaisie also furnishes a wide range of diverse party gowns as well as other wedding accessories to enhance every occasion and event.

Website-http://www.lafantaisie.in/la-fantaisie

Rachel J Amirtharaj weaves fantasies into your dream wedding.Every bride dreams of being the cynosure of all eyes on her D-day. The lacy, embellished and elaborate Christian wedding gowns that Rachel creates in La Fantaisie are a paragon of fairytale weddings.Rachel understands the secret fantasy of every girl to float down the aisle in a dress that makes her look ethereal. Says Rachel, ” Since childhood every girl has a dream to look like a princess wearing a fairytale gown. Our gowns are very much popular in Christian weddings but because of the ongoing trend there’s a lot of demand of fairstyles /christian gowns from the brides of other parts of India too. They like to wear these gowns mainly for pre-wedding functions and shoots. White gowns are mostly in demand as it symbolizes purity and serenity. We have ample choice in various colours, including the traditional Red to make the collection unique.” Plan your wedding extravaganza or your pre-wedding shoot around these mesmerizing creations that spell luxury. Make beautiful memories with beautiful gowns from La Fantaisie.

The gowns by Rachel have been a part of every pageant and have adorned the Miss India, celebrities and actors apart from the brides who crave the beautiful designer apparel.The IIM Bangalore graduate has made it her life’s mission to make every bride’s fantasy come true. Her traditional but cutting edge designs have made the fashion world sit up to take notice. The Who’s Who of the fashion industry has graced her collection multiple times.

The entrepreneur is a superlative humanitarian too. She hankers to create a world that is kinder and safer. She is devout and believes that it is important to do good deeds everyday so that the world is a better place to live. Goodness at her core this versatile and talented designer is adding new feathers to her already glittering hat with every passing day

Rachel J Amirtharaj, is a star in the cosmos of fashion, a star that burns bright. The serial entrepreneur has donned many hats and added multiple glitter feathers to the same. This dynamic lady has been a trailblazer in the start-up space.

The Fashion and costume designer par excellence has touched unscalable heights by dressing the leading divas of Bollywood. Her style quotient makes her extremely popular in the ‘who’s who’ circles of Delhi. The beauty that creates waves not only in the fashion world but also in the world of philanthropy has been featured in a book too.

Rachel’s humanity and compassion has created a safer and kinder world. While the country reeled in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya rape case in 2012, Rachel dived in to help. The plight of the juvenile criminals who end up committing hideous crimes are her biggest concern. Her work with juveniles is truly commendable. The JRC Delhi is her place to be on weekends. She actively counsels children and tries to help them understand how their lives can be improved.

As Rachel says, “When each one of us put in our bit to connect those little good deeds, our humanitarian work can overwhelm the entire world.”