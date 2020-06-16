These penalties are tied into by the Rank 6 skill

And you’ll receive things for a quest – items you need changes based on which measure you are on and what wow gold portions of the Vision. A fairly clear quest is prior to entering the Vision which tells you exactly what parts you need and how 23, to pick up. Completing the quest will provide you an item to update the Cloak’s Rank. Again, it raises in Rank and item level (and consequently stats). In Rank 6, it gains an ability that is active that I will come. In Rank 12, a skill that leads to all of your spells and skills to have a opportunity to provide you a very large number of main stat for 15 seconds is gained by it. Increasing your Cloak’s Rank also reduces much Sanity you shed in Horrific Visions. On top of this, if you do not have your Cloak equipped, you will be immediately and permanently mind-controlled should you enter combat with the last 2 bosses of the raid. There is a guide on the Cloak here.

Finally, Corrupted Items. Items earned from BfA content have a chance to Corrupt, and certain items (generally from raid managers in the most recent raid) are Corrupted. Possess a set Corruption, though other things that a Corruption effect that is random is gained by Corrupt. Corruption effects range from providing you to causing AoE explosions around you a stacking main-stat buff, to spawning a tentacle that stations Mind Flay on your enemies. But, each Corrupted item also comes with a Corruption stat. It’s simply taking damage has a chance to slow you for a few minutes – the more Corruption you’ve got, the further you get slowed.

Then it upgrades to your skills randomly developing a zone with a Eye that lasts for a few seconds; while you are it the zone, the Eye shoots at you, coping increasing damage the longer you remain. – greater Corruption means the zone is larger, and the Eye does more damage per shot. Gaining further Corruption means every single time you take damage, you have an opportunity to spawn a Thing from Beyond, a CC-able but unkillable add that chases you for a few seconds, and deals an immense amount of harm if it reaches you (between roughly 33% and 50% of your maximum HP) – the more Corruption you have, the faster it moves. Finally, you gain a debuff that can’t be eliminated (except by lowering your Corruption level) that boost damage you take and reduces recovery you get by a percentage amount that ramps up using more Corruption (also it is likely to get both to over 100 percent ).

These penalties are tied into by the Rank 6 skill which the Legendary Cloak gives you. It's a three minute cooldown that removes the slow and harm taken/healing received penalties, it triggers the Eye and Thing to immediately vanish, and prevents some of these from returning 6 seconds. Increasing the rank of your Legendary Cloak also increases your Corruption Resistance. This reduces the quantity of the Corruption stat you have, without impacting the positive effect of your Corrupted products. There are Azerite Essences which also give a bit of Corruption Resistance, however should you equip several, one of these Essences will give you Resistance. Let me know if you have any further questions!