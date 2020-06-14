Discount on Mystage Portable Folding Stage Prices

June 14′ 2020 – MyStage portable folding stage is now available online at a discounted rate. MyStageCorp.com is the top-performing agency manufacturing and supplying portable folding stages in all the 50 States and numbers of countries. The uniquely designed folding stage platforms have become the favorite of individuals, performing groups, marketing agencies, and many others.

The lightweight and easy to carry arrangement make MyStage stages convenient for the professionals, who need a platform at different locations. Its push-button leg design facilitates to set it even on the uneven surfaces. The four uniquely angled legs minimize the chances of lateral movement while the 5th leg at the center provides a stable surface. The black non-slip rubber surface makes the movements on the anodized aluminum platform safe.

MyStage platforms are designed to stand with rough uses. Each platform can withstand even with 500lbs. Each unit connected to the platform infuses more stability and strength. Connecting more units is simple and the user doesn’t need any help or specific tools. Set up process is so easy that a single person can complete the setup process within one minute.

The growing popularity of MyStage folding stages certifies the technical excellence and users’ trust in the quality. Regarding the features of MyStage portable stages, the spokesperson of MyStageCorp.com says, “Our focus during the designing process was on offering the world’s best portable folding stage platform. We emphasized to make it multi-purpose. Its growing popularity as the cheap drum riser and storage space shows the convenient to use. MyStage platform is designed for flexibility, convenience, and cost advantage. ”

Each unit of portable folding platform measures 4’x4’ and weighs about 46 lbs along with 21” high legs. Its set up needs 2’x4’ floor space; more units can be attached vertically to create more storage spaces. The sliding leg mechanism helps to adjust the height even on rough uneven surfaces as per requirement.

Special offers are available for bulk buyers. The delivery of ordered MyStage platforms is generally made through FedEx, DHL or UPS. The long-lasting MyStage folding stage platforms, available in suitcase style box with shoulder strap, can be booked at MyStageCorp.com.