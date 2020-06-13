Approach a Disability Discrimination Lawyer Los Angeles

A Discrimination Lawyer Los Angeles must be skilled enough to exercise different elements of the California Fair Employment & Housing Act (FEHA), Federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) & other legislative provisions. Moreover, he should represent strong analytical & optimistic traits to feed you triumph over your lawsuit.

As such, your disability Discrimination Lawyer Los Angeles must ensure you enlisted essentials following the court case resolutions. Take a look.

Reasonable Accommodation

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) entitles the employer to provide you with reasonable accommodation in case you’re facing a physical or mental disability. Even if you’re suffering from a serious disease, you can claim the benefit. Moreover, you can approach your superior or the HR department to help you with the same. Your Discrimination Lawyer Los Angeles must investigate if your HR department is also discriminating against you on such grounds.

Promotion

Promotion simply relates to the working effort, experience & time you’ve given to the company. Moreover, it exhibits the skills you’ve built so far. As long as you’re carrying those skills, you can’t be demoted from your position. Although certain exceptions exist in case you aren’t able to do work for a long time, there’s no place for discrimination at all. You should concern your Discrimination Lawyer Los Angeles first.

At Cummings & Franck our experienced discrimination attorneys make sure you’re provided with all the above-mentioned basics to lead a balanced life amid health your health issues. Discuss your first case with us, absolutely Free!!