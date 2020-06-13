Acquire Knowledge of Handling Patients by Enrolling for Patient Handling Instructor Course

Qualtec has started 28 years back and over the years, it has provided training to over 5000 people as trainers. There are around 10 certified courses provided by Qualtec. The courses comprise CFR, Manual Handling, Patient Handling, First Aid, PHECC FAR Instructor course, Abrasive Wheels and Fire Safety. When Qualtec began its operations 28 years back, it began modestly by providing the Manual Handling Instructor programme. However, after a few years, Qualtec also started to provide patient handling instructor course. Qualtec is proud to have a team of some of the best-qualified and highly knowledgeable instructors who have in-depth understanding of the matter. The instructors are very patient and approachable. The content developed by Qualtec goes into the depth of the subject and provides you with vast information. The company was set up in the year 1992 by Sean Kelleher. Within a very small time, he was able to take the company to astral heights. Qualtec became one of the foremost companies in the year 2008 to get a sanction from FETAC to provide the Level 6 Manual Handling, People Moving Instructor programmes. Qualtec also got a go-ahead clearance for delivering the Level 6 Training Delivery & Evaluation course.

The patient handling instructor course is one of the most important courses delivered by Qualtec. The purpose of providing the course is to prepare the learner with all the essential skills, information and ability to train others in People Moving or Patient Handling. After effectively completing the course, the students will have the requisite skills to enlighten on the patient handling risk assessment process clearly. The student will now also be able to describe a variety of controls to evade and lessen the danger of injury associated with patient handling. The student will also be able to put into practice, the main principles of manual handling to a range of patient handling tasks. The student will also be able to carry out a number of suitable patient handling methods including transferring, sliding, rolling, supporting, gliding, sitting and standing. The students would be able to evaluate the student’s performance of patient handling techniques and also develop patient handling training courses. The students will now be able to include lesson plans and give effective instructions in practical patient handling techniques. The course comprises of 4 units. Unit 1 comprises of Patient Handling Risk Assessment and Unit 2 talks about Patient Handling Principles and Techniques. Unit 3 includes Planning and design of People Handling Training courses and Unit 4 has Delivery of People Handling Training.

If you are searching for best safety training courses, then you are at the right place. Qualtec is one of Ireland’s leading safety training and consulting firms. We specialise in Instructor & Assessor programmes. For more detail about Manual Handling Instructor course and Patient Handling Instructor course, please visit us.

Qualtec

7 The Arches

Silken Vale

Maynooth

Co.Kildare

Ireland

Phone: 01 6289374

Mobile: 086 2660596