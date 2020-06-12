The Spotify Whisperer – No Newbie to the Music Biz, SpotifyPromotions.net Covers All the Bases

Mandalay Bay, CA… Music Marketing Company, Web ‘n Retail ( at: https://www.musicmarketingbywebnretail.com/web-n-retail ) (a division of Rock ‘n Retail, LLC) (at: https://www.musicmarketingbywebnretail.com/rock-n-retail ) announces the launch of SpotifyPromotions.net* ( at: www.SpotifyPromotions.net* ) . The Firm has withstood the test of time and trends, as the Company nears its 30 year anniversary. They have provided music marketing services to over 300 Artists, Labels and Distributors. Their secret? Honesty, integrity, transparency, communication; and consistent, hard and thorough work.

Throughout the years in the forever changing record industry, the CEO, Gale Rosenberg, has marketed 8-tracks, vinyl albums, laserdiscs, cassettes, VHS, DVD’s, CD’s, Enhanced CD’s and Digital Downloads and had the first music show on the internet (Rock The Strip) in 1994. The show was coupled with a CD store; and Rock The Strip was the first chart reporter for online sales in Billboard Magazine.

The obvious next step, they are now fully immersed in Spotify Marketing campaigns. Thus, Web ‘n Retail is proud to present SpotifyPromotions.net*. ( www.SpotifyPromotions.net * ) . Their campaign offers a robust package covering all possible bases, to increase an Artist’s numbers on Spotify.

Their program results are second to none increasing Client’s Spotify numbers as high as:

+ 1,470,000% in Streams (at: http://bit.ly/BrianMcShea )

+ 43,000% in Number of Playlists ( at: http://bit.ly/EileenCarey )

+ 9,700% in Saves ( at: http://bit.ly/KristyChmura )

+ 41,011% in Monthly Listeners ( at: http://bit.ly/EileenCarey )

+ 1,300% in Followers ( at: http://bit.ly/McMains )

Recently the Company CEO, Gale Rosenberg spent some quality time talking with the Jason Damico show (airing on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify and all other streaming platforms). They discussed the overall climate of the business from past to present to future – which is now in the hands of the top

streaming services.

During the interview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc0r0n0KOm4&feature=youtu.be ) Ms. Rosenberg discussed how their Spotify campaigns (https://www.spotifypromotions.net/of-playlist-followers ) are ALL-IN and fully organic. They cover all the bases including: Playlist pitching, eblasting to Indie and Spotify curators, manual submissions to Indie Curators, collaborative playlist placements and BtoC Spotify consumer outreach via Social Media. Unlike other firms’ offerings, artist campaigns run for 12 weeks in order to fill the need for their clients to achieve longevity, stretching their budgets and stretching out active campaign results in a wave; versus a big spike and then a complete drop-off.

For more information on their Spotify Promotion Campaign visit www.SpotifyPromotions.net

( https://www.spotifypromotions.net/of-playlist-followers )

COMPANY INFORMATION:

List of Projects ( at: http://bit.ly/WnR-Projects)

List of Clients ( at: http://bit.ly/WnR-Clients )

Client Comments: ( at: http://bit.ly/WnR-Testimonials )

Facebook ( at” http://bit.ly/WebnRetailFB )

Twitter ( at: https://twitter.com/WebnRetail )