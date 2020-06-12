Protect your digital world with PureVPN for Windows

April 2020: PureVPN is proud to announce the launch of version 7.1.2 of its industry-leading VPN software for Windows. PureVPN for Windows 7.1.2 brings the easy login feature to make it quicker and simpler than ever to access the web securely and anonymously. Based on feedback from users, this new feature lets you sign in with your email address and password to log in to all PureVPN apps and extensions.

PureVPN for Windows gives you unrestricted and unmonitored access to online services from websites to streaming services. You can access your favorite content no matter where you are in the world, and your privacy is guaranteed every time. PureVPN for Windows offers military-grade encryption, private and anonymous IP addresses, and a global network of handpicked, lightning-fast servers to choose from.

PureVPN for Windows works by rerouting your internet traffic through one of the remote servers. You can choose any server you want in any country so you can browse the web as though you’re browsing from that location. It offers a simple way to mask your real location and internet service provider by replacing it with those provided by the VPN server. This also means you can work around local restrictions.

Using virtual private networking is a great way to access the web when you are travelling for leisure or business. You can use your favorite streaming services, for example, without being confronted my messages like ‘content unavailable in your area’. It’s also a great way to use the web in places where there is heavy censorship. All the while, your online activities will be private and impossible for websites to track back to you.

PureVPN for Windows offers access to a global network of over 2,000 servers. These dedicated VPN servers are optimized for performance and privacy too. Find out more at https://www.purevpn.com/download/windows-vpn .