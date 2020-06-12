NEW SURGICAL ALTERNATIVE FOR DUPUYTREN’S DISEASE SUFFERERS

March 30, 2020. Zeta Technology Group Inc. has today launched the Dupuytren’s Wand, a revolutionary new product offering relief and an alternative to surgery for individuals suffering from Dupuytren’s disease, otherwise known as Dupuytren’s contracture or Vikings disease.

For those suffering with the condition, which is estimated to impact up to three million Americans, everyday activities can prove problematic owing to the inability to straighten fingers completely. Dupuytren’s Wand provides users with an effective at-home treatment, which can reduce tightness, tenderness and even delay the need for costly surgical procedures.

A natural and homeopathic approach to wellness, Dupuytren’s Wand comes with a proprietary oil that can be applied to the palm of the user’s hand over the nodule before using. It provides the user with a precise, safe and effective ultrasound frequency, together with a strong and efficient infrared heat frequency, which typically increases flexibility and reduces swelling in the fingers in as little as 20 minutes.

Unlike surgery, it leaves no scars and is reusable for multiple fingers or nodules, giving Dupuytren’s sufferers a natural approach to living with the condition. When combined with the wearing of Dupuytren’s Tape and basic exercises, users benefit from a comfortable and consistent stretch to the finger that helps to gently restore the hand’s range of motion.

Speaking about the product, Maria Sanchez, PR Manager, said:

“Dupuytren’s Contracture can be disabling and the surgical procedure, like most surgical procedures is extraordinarily unpleasant. For less than the cost of a doctor’s visit, the Dupuytren’s Wand, when used with Dupuytren’s Tape can have a wonderful effect and actually delay the need for invasive treatment, providing a cost-effective solution for sufferers.”

Available from March 20, 2020, the Dupuytren’s Wand retails at $149 and can be purchased online at www.dupuytrencure.com.

