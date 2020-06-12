“India a progressive Society under PM Modi’s Leadership” said Tennis player Ms. Priyanka Deo, Producer and Anchor, New India Junction, INDIA at IIF Webinar on 10th June,2020

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the 42nd IIF Webinar series on “Essence of Life and Growth” by Ms. Priyanka Deo (INDIA), Anchor, Writer, Journalist & Tennis Player, Producer and Anchor, New India Junction, INDIA, Writer, WION News, Zee Media, INDIA. The IIF Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 44 global participants from USA, South Africa, Singapore, Germany, Finland, Zambia, UAE, India and others.

Ms. Priyanka Deo said it is very important to make a fair judgment both in life and journalism. A good character and ability to be honest are key essence of life and growth. At the time of uncertainty, one should have faith in oneself and should try to find a way and time to do, what they love to do. Everyone should celebrate their small wins; one can take time to enjoy with one’s friends and family, it helps one to have a positive attitude in life feels Ms. Deo.

Talking about the Youth, Ms. Priyanka Deo narrated her story of visiting Kashmir immediately after the abolition of article 370. She outlined that her discussions with the youth and school going children in Kashmir which enlightened her about the happiness Kashmiri girls and children were feeling becoming a true part of India with the single constitution in place. According to her, during her interactions with only students in Kashmir but across the country in small towns and big cities, she felt the happiness and zeal of living and growing in the New India. The happiness of any country depends upon their culture and lifestyle of the citizen. Government should work as per the requirement of the citizens to induce happy living in any country.

Youth should do what they are passionate about and which are the needs of the country which help them to struggle even in tough times emphasized Ms. Deo. Having lived and grown up in US, she felt that India is a progressive society and welcomed new ideas and changes.

