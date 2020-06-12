5 New JavaScript Features in ES 2020 – Brain Mentors

In this Blog we are going to learn ES 2020 Key Features.ES2020 released on Start of this year.

Here we are going to learn some really cool features of ES 2020

Let’s start with Feature 1 : Nullish coalescing

Use when the value is missing (undefined or null (It doesn’t work with NaN , ‘’, 0)).

The undefined and null are the nullish value , and you want to handle it then we use nullish coalescing operator.

Example:

image

In above example , country is not there so it does show undefined And I want to print some meaningful result

Before ES 2020 we use truthy and falsy

image

It just checks if the first value is true then don’t go to the second value ,

if first is false (undefined or null ) then go to the second value.

Instead of PIPE Now Use Nullish Operator from ES 2020

image

Feature 2 : Optional Chaining Operator

Nested Object Property access can be dangerous , if any of the property is null or undefined.

Example :

image

