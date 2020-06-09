Personal Protective Gloves Market – Forecast(2020 – 2025)

Personal Protective Gloves Market size is forecast to reach $16.95 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025. Personal Protective Gloves industry is projected to augment due to increasing awareness regarding health and safety, coupled with rising industrial fatalities owing to the lack of personal protective components. The other factors such as growing outbreak of viral diseases and incident of emergency response will support the growth of personal protective gloves market.

Key Takeaways

Europe dominates the Personal Protective Gloves market owing to stringent government regulations to protect against hazards either at home, at work or whilst engaging in leisure activities.

The continuous launch of innovative gloves such as biodegradable gloves will further add up to growth of personal protective gloves market.

It is anticipated that high imports of raw materials for the manufacture of personal protective gloves would affect production and consumption.

The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

The other key areas of focus include the various applications in Personal Protective Gloves Market and their specific segmented revenue.

Material Type – Segment Analysis

Nitrile gloves held the largest share in the Personal Protective Gloves market in 2019. The growth of the nitrile gloves is attributed due to increasing adoption into medical, chemical and other sectors. Nitrile offers chemical and abrasion resistance and are excellent general duty material for gloves. Nitrile gloves are meant to only be used as a physical shield against brief contact with chemicals, and they must be removed and discarded immediately after exposure.

The FDA regulates nitrile medical gloves as Class I reserved medical devices that require a 510(k) premarket notification. The FDA tests such devices to ensure compliance with performance requirements such as resistance to leakage, tear resistance and biocompatibility. Furthermore, low cost of nitrile than other alternative materials such as polychloroprene has made it a preferred material choice for medical gloves. Thin nitrile examination gloves can compete directly in price with latex examination gloves and can offer significant other benefits. The fluctuating raw material prices can hamper the growth of nitrile gloves market.

Type – Segment Analysis

Durable gloves held the largest share in the Personal Protective Gloves market in 2019. The growth is anticipated owing to growing concern for work-related hazards. The increasing need for chemical and durable strong defensive wear through high-risk activities in various industries such as metal forming, oil & gas, construction and manufacturing is expected to be driven over the forecast period. Additionally stringent regulations in industries and rapid industrialization are encouraging the usage of durable gloves.

Numerous initiative such as R&D activities for product development are likely to create opportunities for the market. The growth of concentrated labor sectors such as construction and healthcare, is expected to affect the market for various industrial safety equipment including protective gloves in constructive manner. Moreover, factors such as lockdown initiated by government bodies due to recent COVID-19 virus outbreak can hamper the market of protective gloves as numerous industrial activities has been temporarily terminated. The impact of COVID-19 on various manufacturing and end use industries can be traced till the end of year 2020 in terms of demand and supply.

End Use – Segment Analysis

Manufacturing industry is projected to witness highest share in personal protective gloves market growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. The manufacturing industry requires personnel protective equipment such as gloves and clothes to mitigate the risks associated with processes such as cutting, grinding, welding, and casting. In 2019, manufacturing sector experienced continuous growth, though recently the manufacturing sector has slowed as the risk for a downturn in global manufacturing increases due to COVID-19 pandemic which led to temporary lockdown of all industrial activities across globe. Manufacturing products account for more than 80% of global merchandise. The growth still persists but the pace is slower especially in the industrialized economies in the year 2020-2021.

Apart from COVID-19 pandemic, growth of manufacturing industry declined amid new trade barriers such as trade war between U.S and China, and Brexit issue in European Union that further affected trade and tariff. Medical and healthcare is projected to witness high growth in year 2020 and in the forecast period due to rising concern regarding disease spread and illnesses. In addition, increasing medical innovation coupled with the recertification process is expected to drive demand for personal protective gloves.

Geography – Segment Analysis

Europe dominates the Personal Protective Gloves market with a share of more than 38%, followed by North America and APAC. In Europe growing demand for personal protective gloves in industries such as oil and gas, healthcare, food processing, mining, and construction is expected to drive the product demand. Stringent occupational health and safety requirements are expected to boost the demand for the personal protective equipment such as gloves in the years ahead. Additionally growing concerns over life threatening accidents and virus outbreaks such as COVID-19 coupled with stringent regulatory norms regarding asbestos and silica content are expected to drive adoption of personal protective gloves in various industries including construction, mining and medical and health care. Currently, the medical and healthcare industry has seen tremendous rise in demand for protective gloves due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In Europe the impact of the epidemic is currently different in different countries, and at the moment some are more affected than others. It has resulted into the high demand of protective gloves from medical and healthcare industry. In Europe’s major economies, non-essential services such as construction, manufacturing, mining, automotive and others has been closed by government decree which account for about one-third of output. It has prompted in decline of protective gloves in terms of demand and supply as several manufacturing units has been temporarily closed.

North America is second fastest growing region for protective gloves from healthcare industry as the region has witnessed high COVID-19 cases at global level. Further, stringent norms and demand for product with multi-task functionality is expected to play a key role in steering the growth. But the growth of protective gloves can be restricted due to lockdown of several non-essential activities which has high utilization rate of protective gloves such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and others.

Drivers – Personal Protective Gloves Market

Growing trend for multi-functional and Biodegradable Gloves

Multifunctional durable protective gloves meets a variety of requirements. The protective gloves can provide the wearer protection from one or more hazards. The design of new gloves with multifunctional activity and property has gain much attention in recent years. Manufacturers of protective gloves are investing in development of multi-functional gloves that provide a combination of cut and chemical protection. Also the protective glove industry is manufacturing biodegradable gloves which offer the same protection, performance and grip as their regular glove counterparts so that they can decompose faster into environment reducing the plastic waste.

Rapid industrialization will augment the growth of protective Gloves.

Improvement in economic climate along with boom in industrialization across the globe is leading the growth of protective gloves. Industries are embracing protective gloves to keep their workers safe from hazards and cuts.

The stringent regulations from government are by far the leading growth of protective gloves. With the increasing rate of industrialization, the number of manufacturing procedures and policy has increased by many proportions, as a result of which personal protective equipment companies are focusing on developing specific protective wear with a view to ensuring maximum workers health.

Challenges – Personal Protective Gloves Market

Attraction towards green product development may restrain some of the product categories

The overwhelming amount of plastic waste, growing climate crisis and demand for ecofriendly products has forced many manufacturers to invest heavily into R&D for biodegradable gloves to reduce the impact on environment. Also the similar mechanical and chemical properties of biodegradable gloves to the regular glove counterparts can act as a restrain to the regular glove categories such as nitrile, vinyl and others.

Limited Protection offered by Protective Gloves

The protection offered by a chemical glove is always limited. The most important drawbacks relating to the use of a chemical safety glove are time restrictions. The wearing time of a chemical protective gloves is depended on nature of chemical used and condition of glove after singe use. Each glove material behaves differently depending on the chemical where a specific material can offer no protection in one chemical but can be the most appropriate material against another chemical.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Personal Protective Gloves market. In 2019, the market of Personal Protective Gloves has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Superior Glove Works, Honeywell, MSA, Hartalega, Kimberley Clark and others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In September 2019, Showa Inc., launched its biodegradable gloves which offers similar protection, performance and grip as their regular nitrile glove. The company manufactured its biodegradable gloves with help of their Eco Best Technology which was launched in 2012.

In April 2019, Protective Industrial Products, Inc. acquired QRP Gloves, Inc. The QRP Gloves Inc. broad line of disposable gloves and fingercots used in laboratories, electronics, and life sciences. The acquisition will strengthen Protective Industrial Products, Inc. portfolio and will provide its consumers with an expanded product offering and solutions to meet every competitive need.

Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: (+91) 40-485-49062