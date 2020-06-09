everything i need to know about credit cards

Having an O3 Card is compared with having a pleasure box that can cater for unexpected expenses and short-term needs. It allows you to purchase products or services whenever and wherever you want, without ready cash and also to choose how much you repay at a later date. You can use our card anywhere in Nigeria at over 250,000 Point of Sales and 12,000 ATMs. The most cost effective and convenient way of using it is for retail purchases at Point of Sales – restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, hospitals,petrol stations, schools etc.

Please see below for our Card Types:

– Classic Credit Card

– Platinum credit Card

– Business credit Card

– Game Credit Card

The cards would be available to only employees of selected companies and institutions with their salary account linked for the minimum monthly repayment via direct debit.

PLEASE NOTE

There is a mandatory 10% minimum monthly repayment of outstanding balance which is tied to the cardholders’ salary account. This repayment is done through the Nigerian Inter Bank Settlement Scheme [NIBSS] Direct Debit platform.

How does O3 safeguard information about me?

O3 understands how important security and confidentiality are to our customers, so we use the following security techniques, which comply with or even exceed federal regulatory requirements to protect information about you:

• We maintain physical safeguards, such as secure areas in buildings; electronic safeguards, such as passwords and encryption; and procedural safeguards, such as customer authentication procedures to protect against ID theft.

• We restrict access to information about you to authorized employees who only obtain that information for business purposes.

• We carefully select and monitor the outside companies we hire to perform services for us, such as mail vendors who send out our statements. We require them to keep customer information safe and secure, and we do not allow them to use or share the information for any purpose other than the job they are hired to do.

• We train our employees on these security procedures, providing security awareness reminders and conducting regular audits to verify compliance.

Contact Us

For more detail – inquire us at 07006322737 or 012777630

Email Us at care@o3cards.com

Address

18, Jerry Iriabe Street,

Lekki Phase One,

Lagos,

Nigeria

Website – https://www.o3cards.com/

Visit Link – https://www.o3cards.com/about-our-cards