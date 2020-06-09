Nexperia NCR Constant Current LED DriversFeatured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 5, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is introducing Nexperia NCR constant current LED driversin the latest edition of the Transportation newsletter.

Nexperia constant currentNCR LED drivers are tailored to low and medium power LEDs, which are widely used across all market segments in many automotive applications thanks to their ease of use, reliability and cost efficiency.

Nexperia constant current LED drivers are a very simple and robust driver solution, which operate as a simple linear regulator. Their excellent EMC performance, reliability, simple implementation, and significantly lower system costs make them a preferred solution for driving LEDs up to about 500 mA. They are used in constant current source and automotive applications such as interior and exterior lighting (e.g. door handles, dashboard, number plate light, indicators or rear lights).

Although high power LEDs need complex driver schemes, the vast majority of applications use LEDs with currents below 500 mA and can be driven by linear constant-current LED drivers. TheseNexperia LED drivers are easy-to-use, reliable, cost efficient, and do not affect EMC.

