Network Security Firewall Market Expected to Reach $5.3 billion by 2023

According to report “Network Security Firewall Market by Component, Solution (Signaling Firewall (SS7 and Diameter Firewall) and SMS Firewall (A2P and P2A Messaging)), Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Deployment, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, the global network security firewall market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2018 to USD 5.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period.

An increased demand for network security and privacys; advent of NextGen technologies for network security; new vulnerabilities in SS7; and administrative regulations and advancement of digital transformation in the telecom industry are major driving factors for the network security firewall market.

The diameter firewall subsegment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

Diameter is an IP protocol that provides Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) services for all fixed and mobile networks. The protocol enables unlimited scalability, fault tolerance, and secure and reliable transmission of data packets over the IP networks. However, transmission of data packets from legacy networks such as PSTN/GSM to LTE allows attackers to exploit the relationship between the SS7 and diameter network, thereby tracking LTE user through GSM networks. This type of attack is known as diameter attacks. Diameter firewall protects the operator’s network from LTE/EPC diameter-based network attacks. The firewall monitors and filters the IP packets received over the LTE networks from other LTE or GSM networks and prevents the exchange of anomalous data packets from unauthorized networks. Diameter firewall can identify and block a wide range of attacks before any damage is done, rather than having to do manual configuration to block further attacks from a specific source once an attack is carried out.

The managed services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Managed services are used for outsourcing the complete security function or a particular aspect of security function in an enterprise. Vendors providing managed services offer a complete suite of dedicated firewall services that can be configured to meet the organization’s unique hosting environment and specific security needs. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update all the software in the cloud and traditional platforms. All the pre-deployment and post-deployment queries and needs of the customers are addressed under managed services. Managed services provide end users with software configured for their requirements to provide assistance at every step of the software usage. They also provide dedicated hosting and maintenance solutions. Managed services include the deployment of firewall, monitoring and vigilance, remote support, client-hosted operations, and firewall configuration and management. With the growing number of SMS malware and incidences of malicious intrusions, the managed services segment is poised to grow in in network security firewall market during the forecast period.

Europe to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

In Europe, countries such as UK, France, Sweden, Switzerland, and Germany, have always been on the top of the list of attackers. According to a report by Beaming, an ISP in the UK in 2016, the average number of attacks reached 230,000, at an approximate rate of 1,000 attacks per day, which resulted in a huge financial loss for the UK government. To overcome and stop these activities, operators in the region involve in various partnership with security providers to secure their network. For instance, Anam Technologies partnered with Deutsche Telekom International Carrier Sales and Solutions (ICSS) to provide comprehensive managed A2P SMS filtering services to the international mobile operator customers of ICSS. The involvement will help operators with exceptional filtering and reporting levels on international SMS via a centralized firewall with an additional scope to cover domestic SMS traffic using local firewalls.

Major vendors in the network security firewall market are Sinch (Sweden), Cellusys (Ireland), AdaptiveMobile (Ireland), Mobileum (US), Tata Communication (India), AMD Telecom (Greece), Openmind Networks (Ireland), Anam (Ireland), SAP (Germany), Orange (France), Telecom Italia Sparkle (Italy), Twilio (US), BICS (Belgium), Route Mobile (India), PROTEI (Russia), Omobio (Sri Lanka), and NetNumber (US).

