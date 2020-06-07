Why Haven’t You Learned The Right Way To WATCH INSTAGRAM STORIES ANONYMOUSLY ? Time is NOW

Social media is a system for sharing info among networks and Instagram has made its reputation in the industry. Instagram stories are a great means of showing our adventures to the world in both photo and video formats. Regardless of the excellent thing that Instagram gives, it has a disadvantage. Instagram stories will vanish right after 24 hours. The site does not provide the choice of saving your own stories. This may lead to losing the memories you cherish. Great thing is, there’s a strategy of saving those videos. Below are tips on how to download Instagram stories.

Download Instagram Stories for the Whole Day

The following guidance will enable you to save a day’s worth of stories in a single Instagram story video. For future functions, this video will be available. Although the stories are merged in one video and not in individual clips, it’s still a lot better than not having a duplicate of them. A bit of your time may be necessary in viewing for the part you only require due to the merged clips. However that needs to be outweighed by the idea that you have a copy than not getting one.

The 1st step to changing your stories into video is to look for the “Your Story” button. Typically this is in the upper left corner of your feed. Many choices will pop-up after clicking on the 3 dots icon. The choice we are trying to find is the Save Story. Saving the video may take time to render it. Your own video will be prepared to play anytime you need it.

Instagram Stories Individually

This is the opposite way of the one described earlier. In this approach, now you can save clips of individual Instagram stories. For example, this could mean saving only a single selfie or simply your preferred moment rather than downloading every post that you created for the whole day. This method is done almost the same way as the first one. The options to pick on the latter part is where they differ. Right here, rather than tapping the “Save Story” option, you will need to tap the “Save Video”. You will then get your one clip saved in your Pictures or Camera Roll.

Download Stories from all other Instagram Users

It’s rather simple to download stories from all other accounts so long as you rely on a third-party website. Most of these even have similarities on how the way they work. So, ultimately it depends on finding the website you like the most. Explanation of why you desired to download Instagram stories from different users is none of our concerns any longer.

How to utilize a third party website for downloading

Figure out what are essential by these sites before you proceed. Prepare the necessary username or even profile URL and paste it on the ideal portion of the site. You will be requested to pick which of the Instagram Story moments you wish to save. Once you find the right one just right click and make sure to choose Save Link As, as soon as the download is over you’ll file will be in your pc for posterity.

Click This Link https://storiesdown.com