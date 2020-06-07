Panasonic ECW-FG Series Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 4, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuringthe Panasonic ECW-FG Series of Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitorsin the latest edition of the Transportation newsletter.

To meet the high-current circuits in electrical vehicles (xEV) in addition to today’s strong automotive standards, the AEC-Q200 compliant Panasonic ECW-FG Series Automotive Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors feature non-inductive, metalized polypropylene film construction with a flame retardant plastic case.

The ECW-FG series is rated for 85ºC and 85% relative humidity and tested for up to 1000 hours.

Widely used in DC and AC microelectronic and electronic applications, Panasonic automotivefilm capacitors are tailored to long-term outdoor use and harsh environments.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###