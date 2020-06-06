Purchase affordable price 9D full cover tempered glass screen protector

Nowadays, how to protect the smartphone from various dangers, which has been the most important issue, then you need to pay more attention to choose the right phone accessories to keep your phone well-being, such as tempered glass screen protector and phone case, to get full 360 degree protection for your phone. Weaccessory.com has the right solution for you, the team wholesale 9D full cover tempered glass screen protector, ideal for your phone!

Why could the 9D full cover tempered glass be popular, weaccessory team introduced more detail information as following.

* The glass has a thickness of 0.3 mm, which does not affect the sensitivity of the sensor and does not slow down the response to user commands.

* Provides 9H hardness for cutting-edge protection against falls, chips, cracks, scratches.

* The screen protector is ultra-glossy to get as close as possible to the appearance and texture of a screen.

* 4h toughened time, if broken, the glass breaks into small, non-sharp pieces, making it safer than other glass products.

* To ensure normal use, the 9D full cover screen protector has an oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprints and makes the film easy to clean.

* With a silicone glue that facilitates installation, without air bubbles.

* full cover design to protect the entire screen against damages from direct surface contact.

