Podcast Launched. Healthcare Professionals Encouraged to Collaborate

Rhode Island, USA, Jun 6, 2020 — It is a podcast, a challenge, a call for collaboration. Welcome, to the newly launched podcast entitled “Get a Spine”, the natural health podcast sponsored by the Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI).

Each month, the CSRI podcast offers health tips and guests who share a fresh perspective. If you’d like to be a health care guest on the show or have a suggested topic for the show, please contact the society at RIChiro.org.

The first show features tips for maximizing tennis performance and minimizing injury. Tennis pro Jesse Gotlib is the guest and Dr. Michael Gottfried, a chiropractor with Aquidneck Chiropractic in Middletown, Rhode Island and a member of the Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island board of directors, is the host. Specific tips include stretching routines for both before and after tennis activities.

To hear the first show, go to YouTube – https://youtu.be/900djlV-nSg

About Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI):

Founded in 1918, CSRI is one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the United States and represents more than 25 percent of the chiropractic physicians in the Ocean State. In addition to providing a regional voice for chiropractors in the business and legislative arenas, CSRI also helps educate the general public on the benefits of chiropractic. Those all-natural benefits can include relief from headaches, asthma, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island is located at 1272 West Main Road, Building 2, Middletown, RI 02842. For more information, call (401) 207-0700 or visit www.RIchiro.org.

