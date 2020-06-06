MegaFans and Black Dog Gaming Launch Charity eSports Tournament for USO West

Event to Raise Funds and Awareness for Military Service Members.

Carlsbad, CA – USA | June 5th, 2020 — MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics), a San Diego area based mobile casual eSports platform, has partnered with Black Dog Gaming to support the USO (United Service Organizations) West by offering charity eSports tournaments to raise funds and express appreciation for our troops and their families. The USO West Mobile eSports Charity Tournament runs May 25th through July 4th, 2020 on MegaFans popular mobile puzzle game, Candy Boo, available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

A portion of in app purchases and sponsorship will go to support the USO and its programs that support our active military and their families. Players and sponsors are also encouraged to make direct donations outside the eSport tournament to the Camp Pendleton USO, by visiting, https://camppendleton.uso.org.

MegaFans offer multiple tournaments and games, including Free to Play and Pay to Play with virtual, real and cash prizes. The USO Mobile eSports Charity Tournament offers donations for the first 76 winners of the Massive Multiplayer game, Candy Boo eSports Tournament Edition.

Candy Boo is available on both the Apple and Google Play Stores and can be found at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/candy-boo-esports-tournament/id1447419350 and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.megafans.candyboo&hl=en_US respectively.

Black Dog Gaming is a proud supporter of both MegaFans and the USO. Scott Kelly, CEO of Black dog Gaming said, “We are honored to support USO West in this joint effort to support our troops and their families. They do so much for us and giving back is the very least we can do.”

The USO West Charity Tournaments are fun and easy to enter by downloading the game, registering with an email address and logging into the Tournament. Once in the game, players can buy tokens to enter and compete for funds to be donated to the USO.

Brands looking to support this tournament can contact Scott Kelly at scott@blackdogVP.com

MEGAFANS Inc. is a mobile casual eSports gaming platform company that develops, publishes and manages fully integrated, turnkey software solutions for mobile games, enabling them to offer competitive eSports tournaments for their audience, which increases retention, monetization and community growth through a novel approach that delivers an inclusive and richer experience for the 2.4 billion mobile casual gaming community globally.

Black Dog Gaming is the esports and gaming division of Black Dog Venture Partners. Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides access to funding through our network of 13,000 investors, business development through our network of 40,000 business partners, sales/marketing and executive coaching services for disruptive companies. Learn more at BlackDogGaming.com / BlackDogVenturePartners.com

About the USO: The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, visit USO.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theUSO/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/the_USO

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theuso/

