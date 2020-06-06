List Of Best Shopping Malls In Patna

Modern Patna is truly a paradise for shopaholics. In addition to shopping malls and markets, the shopping mall has hit the city and it is possible to see many shopping malls opening up in different parts of Patna. With shops, brand showrooms, entertainment areas, and food stalls, these malls offer healthy entertainment for people of all ages, as well as a delightful and enriching shopping experience. Therefore, it is no wonder that these malls remain crowded all year round. Below is a list of malls in Patna town where you can buy until you lose.
is providing you a list of best malls in Patna
P & M Mall
Patna Central Mall
Patna One Mall
Brand Factory
Pantaloons
Patna Market
Hathwa Market In Patna
Khaitan/Khetan Market in Patna
Maurya Lok Patna: Maurya Complex Patna
Maharaja Kameshwar Complex in Patna
Vishal Mega Mart in Patna
Hari Niwas Complex in Patna
