Best Rabbit Alternatives 2020

In this article, we’ve listed best alternatives to Rabbit and described them to form it easy for you to seek out the simplest alternative. Rabbit (aka Rabb.it TV) was an exquisite platform where people wont to organize meetings with friends and stream movies and videos together. It allowed them to be scattered around and yet watch an equivalent shows together.

Last year in July, Kast acquired Rabb.it with the rights of the software stack, property, and patents. Rabbit TV had stopped working in May and zip forced it to pack up. Its investors just withdrew from it. Originally, it had been a gaggle chat app supported the online with video streaming features. Rabb.it allowed sharing anything web browsers like Chrome or Opera could play. it’s closed now but you don’t get to worry because there are many similar apps like Rabbit.