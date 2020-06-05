Spain: Supreme Court Bans Use of Pennant in Public Sphere, Set back to the polisario

New setback for the polisario in Spain. The Spanish justice system inflicted a new blow to the separatists by prohibiting the use of their pennant in public spheres.

Berlin, Germany., June 4, 2020 – The Spanish Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial body, bans the use of “unofficial” flags or any political expression inside and outside public buildings. The text stipulates that any use of flags, ensigns, emblems or unofficial symbols, like that of the polisario, in buildings and public areas will be banned. The reason, the text adds, is that it is neither “compatible with the current constitutional and legal framework” nor with the “duty of objectivity and neutrality” of Spanish administration.

The flag of the Polisario must, therefore, not be put “with the flag of Spain and other flags, which are legally or statutorily established” Whether occasionally or permanently. This is part of a set of blows to the polisario in few days. In fact, before the celebration of Africa Day, the Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya published on the Twitter account of her department a map of Africa with the flags of all the official member states of the African Union with the exception of the pseudo-SADR, a self-proclaimed government backed by Algeria.

The other blow was when addressing the UN General Assembly, Mr. Pedro Sanchez defended the centrality of the UN in the process of the political settlement of the issue of the Sahara conflict. He indicates that “the Spanish government supports the efforts of the UN Secretary General in seeking to achieve a political, just, lasting and mutually acceptable solution”. Spain’s position is now aligned with that of all other powers. Mr. Pedro Sanchez did not make any reference to the referendum thesis of the the Polisario separatist group .