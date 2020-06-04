Venera Technologies announces availability of Quasar, its Native Cloud QC Service, for Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage

Venera Technologies announces the availability of its native cloud QC service, Quasar, for the highly popular Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage using its recently announced S3 compatible API.

Quasar, is the first native cloud QC service in the market, with ability to QC media content residing in Backblaze, AWS, Azure or Google cloud storage. Its usage-based pricing model, dynamic scalability, high level of security, and extensive QC capabilities is what has set Quasar apart in the market. Its advanced features like QC of 4K content, HDR (Dolby Vision), IMF packages, Harding PSE validation along with advanced video and audio validation features has made it a favorite tool amongst media companies who have already transitioned or are in the process of transitioning to the cloud.

“We are very excited to be able to offer all the great features of our Quasar QC service to hundreds of thousands of Backblaze customers with multi-terabytes of media content residing on the B2 Cloud Storage, with the ability to validate their content where it resides. We are proud to once again have Quasar be the first QC tool for a new cloud platform, B2 Cloud Storage.”, said Vikas Singhal, CEO at Venera Technologies.

“The integration of Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage and Venera Technologies Quasar is great news for media and entertainment customers everywhere. The combination means everyone can use Quasar Native Cloud File QC tools and store all of their content in Backblaze’s simple, reliable, and affordable cloud.”, said Nilay Patel, VP Sales, Backblaze.

“Quasar was initially built on the AWS platform so accessing S3 storage buckets on AWS has been core to our service. With the recent announcement by Backblaze of S3 compatible APIs for their popular B2 Cloud Storage, it is a natural extension for us to make sure Quasar is available for all the media content owners on Backblaze’s amazingly affordable cloud storage, who have been looking for ways to perform media related services, such as QC, on their content”, said Fereidoon Khosravi, SVP of Business Development at Venera Technologies.

With its usage-based subscription model, and world’s first usage-based Ad-hoc pricing, Quasar is a perfect QC tool for those customers who are taking advantage of the Backblaze fast and inexpensive cloud storage to QC their media content on B2 Cloud Storage. As they repurpose their archived content for monetization, Automated QC becomes very important to ensure the content quality before re-purposing and the final delivery.

As more media companies move their operations to the cloud and as ‘remote media processing’, which began as a necessity due to COVID-19, is becoming more of the way of doing business in the future, the ‘Remote QC’ combination of Quasar and B2 Cloud Storage is an ideal solution that fits this operational need.

You may contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com to arrange for a demonstration of using Quasar with content on Backblaze B2, and get access to Venera’s FREE evaluation offer.