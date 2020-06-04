Dr Leeds Introduces Telemedicine Services to Ensure Safe Treatment During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The medical experts at Dr Leeds have introduced telemedicine in order to provide medical services and necessary treatments remotely.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – USA | June 3rd, 2020 — The current pandemic due to COVID-19 has forced the world to go indoors by practicing social distancing and adhering to lockdown instructions globally. These are the times that call for solidarity and unity to fight the situation until the world comes back to its normal being. In such challenging times, the medical experts at Dr Leeds have introduced telemedicine in order to provide medical services and necessary treatments remotely.

Dr Mark Leeds said “We want to ensure complete safety for our patients while continuing their respective treatments. Along with safety, telemedicine option also allows a convenient way to continue providing medical services to the patients. Along with our current addiction treatment services, we now also offer general medical consultations, counselling, and coaching through our telemedicine initiative.” He adds, “Given the enormous risk of coronavirus that each of us is facing now, we do not want our patients to be at risk with other conditions that actually have treatments and cure available.”

He goes on to say, “It is a challenging scenario for those struggling with addiction. They are unable to attend their support group meetings and social distancing might take a toll on their mental health, a little more than others. In such times, we want to ensure that we are constantly in touch with them and help them remotely with the help of our telemedicine services.”

The technology advancements in the field of telecommunication, and the internet have really helped businesses to cope up in these times, and people to stay connected with their loved ones to survive the distance. At Dr Leeds, the priority is their patients and their well-being. It is a great step to extend services via telecommunication and help those in need to get proper professional treatment for their medical conditions.

If you wish to know more about the telemedicine services by Dr Leeds or consult an expert at the clinic, please call us at 954-776-6226, or write to us at info@drleeds.com

