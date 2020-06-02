New initiative helps small businesses get the resources they need to succeed during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Small Biz Heroes’ Instagram following skyrockets as small businesses seek emergency support

San Francisco, Calif. — June 01, 2020 — As the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter small businesses around the country, a new initiative is stepping up to provide solutions.

Small Biz Heroes is a virtual community that connects small businesses worldwide that have been impacted by COVID-19 with “heroes” who can help them by providing a range of free business services.

The project, launched earlier this month, has quickly amassed a following of more than 8,500 followers on Instagram as of today.

The premise of Small Biz Heroes is simple: Small businesses needing support and guidance can connect with “heroes,” skilled professionals willing to share pro bono expertise on how to successfully navigate through the crisis.

The initiative was founded by entrepreneur and Google employee Brandon Youra.

“Small Biz Heroes was created to unite talented people around the world to address an unprecedented threat to entrepreneurs and small business owners everywhere,” Youra said. “Small businesses around the globe are at risk of permanently shutting down within a few months. Now, more than ever, we must come together as a global community to help small businesses in need.”

Youra recently launched the “Small Biz Hero Store” at https://smallbizheroes.store to sell branded gear including mugs, face masks, stickers, and apparel, with all proceeds going toward the launch of the Small Biz Heroes web platform, slated for June.

In the meantime, small businesses are invited to follow the Small Biz Heroes page on Instagram at @smallbizheroes. They can also sign up for the email list at smallbizheroes.co to get updates on the launch of the global platform.

View the video “We are all in this together” from Small Biz Heroes at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUx7m7GpCFQ.

Learn more about Small Biz Heroes at https://smallbizheroes.co. Follow Small Biz Heroes on Instagram (instagram.com/smallbizheroes), Facebook (www.facebook.com/smallbizheroesfb) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/small-biz-heroes).

