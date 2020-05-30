Rental Properties At Affordable Prices In Killeen

Killeen, TX/ 2020: The search for a rental property requires a fair amount of knowledge about the process and area. To find an affordable rental property in Killeen, consult a renowned rental agency. Hunter Rentals & Sales is ideal for renters who are looking for the best deal in terms of rent and quality of the property.

The company has an experience of more than 30 years in the rental market. It consists of a team of experienced professionals that strives towards offering comprehensive rental services to all kinds of clients. The company deals with rental properties such as single-family homes, fourplexes, duplexes, and townhomes.

Properties On Rent

· Clients can search for available rental properties through the listings provided on the company’s website. Searches can be filtered based on rent, area in square feet, beds, baths, type of property, pet policies, amenities, location, facilities, etc.

· $50 will be charged as application fee (non-refundable).

· The applicant should provide income and identity proofs along with the application.

· On approval of an application, a tenant should hand over the security deposit to the property owner and sign a lease agreement within 72 hours.

· Applicants above 18 years will undergo rental history checks, background checks, and credit report assessments.

Benefits Of Choosing Us

· We have an in-house maintenance team that helps to keep costs down.

· Our team provides after hours emergency services.

· We offer a variety of rental options for every rental need.

· We provide an online portal for submitting maintenance requests, seamless communication, and secure payment of rent.

· Tenants have the provision of a utility directory consisting of addresses, phone numbers, and websites of electricity, internet, water, Direct TV, phone, gas, and cable providers.

· Our company is affiliated with organizations such as Equal Housing Opportunity, Texas Real Estate Commission Information about Brokerage Services, and Texas Real Estate Commission Consumer Protection Notice.

For more information on properties on rent provided by Hunter Rentals & Sales, you can call at (254) 634 – 3311 or visit 1503 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX – 76549. You can also log on to https://www.hunterrentals.com/