Crescent City Auction Gallery will Hold an Online-Only Important Summer Estates Catalog Auction on June 13th and 14th

New Orleans, LA, USA, May 30, 2020 — Beautiful oil on canvas paintings by French artists Jean-Baptiste Armand Guillaumin (1841-1927) and Theodule Augustin Ribot (1823-1891), and a stunning platinum engagement ring with a 3.83-carat emerald-cut diamond, are just a few of the expected top lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s auction, scheduled for June 13th and 14th.

The Important Summer Estates Catalog Auction features more than 700 quality lots in a variety of collecting categories. Start times both days are 10 am Central. The gallery, at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, will be open for exhibition beginning Thursday, June 4th, from 10-5, by appointment only (excluding Sunday). A live Saturday preview will be held on June 4th, from 9am to 1pm, also by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, you may call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

The early 20th century oil painting by Jean-Baptiste Armand Guillaumin, titled Coastal Landscape, measures 15 inches by 22 ¾ inches and carries an estimate of $20,000-$25,000. The 19th century work by Theodule Augustin Ribot is titled Harlequin in a Landscape, Holding a Bunch of Flowers. It’s 17 ½ inches by 14 inches and is expected to finish at $3,000-$5,000.

With a pre-sale estimate of $25,000-$35,000, the platinum engagement ring is a candidate for top lot of the auction. Flanking the 3.83-carat emerald-cut diamond are two tapered diamond baguettes. The size 5 ¼ ring boasts grades of Color-I and Clarity-VS-1, and it’s accompanied by an official GIA report. The auction also features other platinum and gold estate jewelry pieces.

Two other lots expected to attract bidder interest are the Ship’s Diorama of the Robin Hood by Thomas H. Willis (British, 1850-1925), 19 ½ inches tall by 33 ½ inches wide (est. $1,000-$1,500); and a 20th century macassar and satinwood dining table with matching sideboard, to be offered as two individual lots and carrying pre-auction estimates of $700-$1,200 each.

It will be an eclectic sale, with items ranging from a 117-piece assembled set of fiddle thread pattern sterling, together with six coin silver dinner forks by Gale and Hayden (circa 1845, New York or Charleston, est. $1,500-$2,500); to a polychromed spelter bust of Napoleon I, after the 1885 original by Renzo Colombo (Italian, 1856-1885), 20 inches in height (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Clocks and other timepieces will include a 20th century Arnex Reuge pocket watch with music and an automaton, in working condition (est. $800-$1,200); and a 19th century French gilt bronze Napoleon on horseback figural mantel clock by Vincenti & Cie (est. $600-$900).

Paintings by American artists will be led by an oil on board signed by the renowned Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1886-1988), titled Wash Day (circa 1966), signed, 17 ¾ inches by 23 inches (est. $3,500-$5,500); and an oil on canvas signed by Rafaello Bussoni (American, 1900-1962), titled Classical River Landscape, 29 ½ inches by 39 ½ inches (est. $600-$1,200).

Additional artworks will include an oil on canvas by Alfred Frank De Prades (English, circa 1820-1890), titled Contempt for the Post Boy (1851, est. $1,200-$1,800); an oil on panel by Niek van der Plas (Dutch, b. 1954), titled A Day at the Beach (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a circa-1900 floral still life oil on canvas by Henry Schouten (Jos Klaus, 1857-1927, Dutch, est. $600-$800).

French furniture pieces, a staple at most Crescent City auctions, will be plentiful and will feature the following:

– A French Empire style carved mahogany seven-piece parlor suite, circa 1840, consisting of a settee, a pair of fauteuils and four side chairs (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– Two early 19th century French Provincial carved oak Louis XV style double-door armoires, one 94 inches tall (est. $600-$1,200) and one 90 inches tall (est. $600-$1,200).

– A 20th century French Louis XVI carved mahogany ormolu mounted marble-top sideboard, 38 ½ inches tall by 92 inches wide (est. $700-$1,200).

– An 18th century French Provincial Louis XIV style carved walnut sideboard, 41 ½ inches tall by 63 ½ inches wide (est. $800-$1,200).

– A circa 1840 French Empire style carved walnut commode, 36 inches tall by 44 inches wide (est. $500-$700).

Other furniture will feature an unusual 20th century Continental oval beveled glass and terracotta top dining table, 82 ½ inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000); a 19th century Chinese tall carved elm cabinet from the Qing dynasty, 86 inches tall (est. $800-$1,200); and a 20th century Italian inlaid walnut ormolu mounted Empire style sideboard by Rho Mobili D’Epoca (est. $800-$1,200).

Also from France, a Louis XV style gilt and gesso over-the-mantel mirror from the 19th century, 68 inches tall by 36 inches wide, should reach $1,000-$2,000; while an oil on board painting by Jean Lefort (French, b. 1948), titled Gathering of Women on the Beach, should make $700-$900.

Internet bidding will be provided by the platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted up until 1 pm Central time on Friday, June 12th. A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or e-mail info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the June 13th-14th Important Summer Estates Catalog Auction visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.

