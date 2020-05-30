New Book by Louis Gallo: Clearing the Attic And Other Poems

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Louis Gallo Clearing the Attic: And Other Poems hitting stores everywhere on February 25th, 2020.

“Louis Gallo is an astute observer, who auspiciously employs poetry as a vehicle to portray the manifold nature of the world he is capable to grasp with all his senses, taking the readers along on his sensory ventures. In Clearing the Attic, this prolific and energetic poet again proves he excels in his honest and masterful approach to longer forms.” – Kristina Kočan, Poet (Šara, 2008; Kolesa in murve, 2014; Šivje, 2018) Slovenia

Two volumes of Louis Gallo’s poetry, Crash and Clearing the Attic, will be published by Adelaide in the near future. A third, Archaeology, will be published by Kelsay Books. His work has appeared or will shortly appear in Wide Awake in the Pelican State (LSU anthology), Southern Literary Review, Fiction Fix, Glimmer Train, Hollins Critic, Rattle, Southern Quarterly, Litro, New Orleans Review, Xavier Review, Glass: A Journal of Poetry, Missouri Review, Mississippi Review, Texas Review, Baltimore Review, Pennsylvania Literary Journal, The Ledge, StorySouth, Houston Literary Review, Tampa Review, Raving Dove, The Journal (Ohio), Greensboro Review, and many others. Chapbooks include The Truth Change, The Abomination of Fascination, Status Updates and The Ten Most Important Questions. Louis Gallo is the founding editor of the now-defunct journals, The Barataria Review and Books: A New Orleans Review. His work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize several times. He is the recipient of an NEA grant for fiction. He teaches at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.

