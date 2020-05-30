New Book by Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz: Until We Are Lost

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz Until We Are Lost hitting stores everywhere on February 24th, 2020.

Until We Are Lost tells a story of a decaying world ravaged by war through five perspectives at different time periods. Through the combination of their stories, we witness two extremes of human potential: tenderness and care in the face of tragedy and selfish self-preservation. The story is about what it is in life that can turn a man towards either of those extremes.

Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz graduated from New York University with an interdisciplinary degree in Happiness and earned his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine, at UCLA. He is currently a resident physician in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital. A writer his entire life, he has written over twenty short stories and three novels. Until We Are Lost (Adelaide Books, 2019) is his first published novel.

