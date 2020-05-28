ABHILASH ATMARAM, A Successful Community Manager Provides High Quality Services To The Companies

Acting as the liaison between an organization and its audience, community manager Abhilash Atmaram is the go-to person on improving the visibility of a brand in the digital world, manage social networks and create content. He acts as the voice, tone, and moderator of the brand through community support, content distribution, and digital engagement to build brand presence and trust, both online and in-person.

Community managers come from a variety of backgrounds — anything from recruiting to journalism to engineering — because being successful in the role relies more on a set of skills than a degree. Abhilash Atmaram is an Engineering graduate with Customer Success certification. He started investing in early 2016 and has been an active trader and hodler.

Abhilash Atmaram has worked with quite a number of brands and through her leadership qualities, these companies has seen tremendous increase in community activity from her strategic approach to relationship building. He is able to rely on his experience with other organizations to confidently address its audience or tap into internal resources to appropriately handle any issues that may arise.

As the world of dominant brands becomes more fragmented, established companies and startups are hiring community managers to cultivate an engaged community in a digital world where customers’ experiences with the product is amplified through social media, whether good or bad. And it’s not just the experience that users value; the relationships and connections they are able to make with companies and fellow consumers are just as important. Abhilash Atmaram provides strategies and recommendations for clients building vibrant communities. He also focuses on how to engage and empower members of communities that ultimately impacts businesses.

Over the past decade, social media channels have blossomed into major customer relationship platforms that have completely changed the relationship between businesses and individuals. In recent years, big brands have successfully used social media to humanize the business and shed the cold, “faceless corporation” image. Brands such as Wendy’s, Netflix and Denny’s have used social media as a bridge between the company and its target audience. The role of community managers has become crucial over the past few years, as they are the key to build and maintain the connection between a brand and a customer.

As a community manager, Abhilash Atmaram is always in the line of defense to ensure businesses provides a product or service that benefits the community. Abilash, well known as “people person” doesn’t end at excellent verbal and written communication skills but has the ability to moderate and appropriately respond to both online and offline conversations

Other projects Abhilash Atmaram has worked for includes;

DACC

UOS NETWORK

HOMEBLOC

BITROOM EXCHANGE

BITRIBE EXCHANGE

PATH NETWORK

ARMORS

His specializattions however includes”

Telegram/Discord/Slack Moderation

Social media managament

Social media marketing

Product support

User Enablement

International Sales & partnerships

Product pitching

After 1 year of operation, ATMARAM has helped the more project famous in Cryptocurrency. It was an honor and great when ATMARAM decided to become a strategic advisor on ETH.limited product development and business market development, to cooperate with CEO, Founder to develop the ETH.LIMITED project in accordance with its vision