The best forex trading signals live

GBP USD

SELL from 1.2460

Take profit 1.2300

Stop loss 1.2540

type order Market Execution is entering this trade at any price from 1.2460

technical analysis and forex signals for GBP USD

waves in the same direction will tend toward equality SO GBPUSD WILL resume bearish wave to level 1.2130

Riding Wave C in a Zigzag

Trend continues till gives a reversal signal

on hourly chart the Last wave determine the end of the pattern and Consists of zigzag that generate sell GBPUSD forex signals

reversal candlestick pattern on daily chart is shooting star

The price behavior is the result of Environmental pattern

Current surrounding Repetitive pattern is zigzag Wave C = 1.618 Wave A

History Repeats Itself that the future is just a repetition of the past

The bearish movement from level 1.3510 to level 1.1410 appeared before on price chart at 19-6-2015 and followed with bullish movement equal the current bullish movement from level 1.2240 to 1.2520 that give forex trading signals to sell GBP USD and according to this movement GBP USD will decline to 1.0580

Also The bearish movement from level 1.2650 to level 1.2240 appeared before on price chart at 9-7-2018 and followed with bullish movement equal the current bullish movement from level 1.1410 to 1.2650 that give forex trading signals to sell GBP USD so the gbp usd will decline near to level 1.1970

surrounding Repetitive pattern before this movement expanded flat Wave C = 1.618 Wave A

We expect price will repeat the same movement again and gbp usd price will go down toward 1.1970

Maybe the correction equal only one wave of previous correction

