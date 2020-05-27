Benmores Beds Provides Dreamy Beds, Mattresses at Competitive Prices

Benmores Beds offers products from top brands, like Reylon, Hypnos, Myers and Sealy. The independent bed shop also provides same or next-day delivery for customers in Kent.

[WELLING, 27/05/2020] – Benmores Beds has been providing high-quality beds to customers in Kent since 1949. It is a genuine family-owned business that continues to uphold the highest standards for products and services.

British-made and Competitively-priced

Benmores Beds’ products come in a wide variety of premium materials, like metal, wood, fabric, and leather. The shop offers them in a range of sizes, ranging from single to super king-sized. It does not skimp when it comes to designs, too. Whether the customer wants a luxurious Ottoman bed for their master bedroom, a bunk bed for the kids, or day beds for guests, the independent bed shop will have it.

Customers can choose from top British brands, like Reylon, Sealy, Myers and Hypnos, ensuring exceptional quality. The company has been supporting these local brands for years, allowing Benmores Beds to sell its premium beds for a competitive price.

Service With a Smile, Speedy Delivery

Apart from providing quality products, Benmores Beds also strives to offer excellent service. The shop’s helpful and approachable staff coordinates closely with each customer to find a bed that suits their needs and tastes. It is this personal and friendly service that keeps loyal patrons coming back.

Benmores Beds provides same or next-day delivery to customers in Kent. The independent shop also covers suburbs in South East London. It uses its own truck and crew to transport its beds. The staff can assemble the bed for just £40. They can also dispose of customers’ old bed for the same price.

With a friendly and helpful staff and fast delivery services, customers can expect a great experience every time they visit the showroom.

About Benmores Beds

Benmores Beds is an independent bed shop in Welling, Kent. It has been providing beds to Kent, as well as the south-east London and Dartford neighbourhoods since 1949. It continues to be a genuine family-owned business, as it is now run by the founders’ grandson, Harry.

Go to benmoresbeds.co.uk for further details.